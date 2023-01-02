Former Jaguars, Purdue Lineman Found Dead At 38 From Congestive Heart Failure

Former Jacksonville Jaguars offensive lineman Uche Nwaneri died Friday of congestive heart failure after authorities found him unresponsive. He was 38.

Nwaneri was reportedly at his wife’s house in West Lafayette when police were notified that the former guard had collapsed in a bedroom around 1 a.m.

The Tippecanoe County Office of the Coroner told TMZ an official cause of death has not yet been determined, but there were no signs of foul play or trauma.

Their initial report did indicate that Nwaneri died of an “enlarged heart with acute heart failure.”

“On behalf of the Jaguars organization and my family, our thoughts are with Uche’s family + friends at this terrible time,” Tony Kahn, the son of Jags owner Shahid Kahn, said in a statement.

Ex-Jaguars player Uche Nwaneri found dead at 38. (Photo by NFL via Getty Images)

Uche Nwaneri, former Jaguars and Purdue lineman, found dead at 38

Nwaneri was drafted by the Jaguars in the fifth round of the 2007 NFL Draft after playing college ball at Purdue. He spent seven seasons with Jacksonville before being released in 2014 and briefly signing with the Dallas Cowboys.

Nwaneri also has a popular YouTube channel – ‘The Observant Lineman’ – that’s amassed over 21,000 followers.

Officials also said Monday that an official cause of death would not be named until the toxicology report comes back in a few weeks.