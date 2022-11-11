Former Clemson Star And NFL Player Dead At 45

Former Clemson standout Adrian Dingle has died.

The program announced Thursday that Dingle died at the age of 45. He passed away Tuesday. A cause of death isn’t known at this time for the former Tigers superstar.

Clemson Football mourns the passing of former defensive end Adrian Dingle.https://t.co/30hCcbEQPP pic.twitter.com/pKrr54M5uD — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) November 10, 2022

Dingle was a dominant defensive end for the Tigers in the 1990s. He started 34 games for the Tigers at defensive end and set a sack record at 10.5 in 1998. He was a second-team All-ACC player his senior season. By the time he left Clemson, he had 180 tackles and 23 sacks.

After his college career, Dingle spent several seasons playing for the San Diego Chargers. He retired from the NFL with 14.5 sacks and a total of 95 tackles.

Now, at the age of 45, he’s passed away. It’s a tragically young age. Death is never easy, but it’s a hell of a lot harder when someone with decades in front of them passes away.

RIP to my teammate @AdrianDingle

We were just hanging, laughing, swapping war stories, and talking family. Rest easy big dog! 🙏🏿❤️ pic.twitter.com/XC4FsxFOao — Marcellus Wiley 🧢 (@marcelluswiley) November 10, 2022

Our thoughts and prayers are with Dingle’s family and friends during this incredibly tough time. Check back for more updates on the situation as we have them.