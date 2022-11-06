Aaron Carter Dead At 34

Aaron Carter has died at the age of 34.

The popular singer from the late 1990s and early-2000s was found dead in his bathtub at his California home, according to TMZ.

His fiancé Melanie Martin confirmed his death and told TMZ, “My fiancé Aaron Carter has passed away. I love Aaron with all my heart and it’s going to be a journey to raise a son without a father. Please respect the privacy of my family as we come to terms with the loss of someone we love greatly. We are still in the process of accepting this unfortunate reality. Your thoughts and prayers are greatly appreciated.”

As of Sunday morning, no cause of death is known.

Aaron Carter lived a very rocky life.

Carter skyrocketed to fame after releasing “Aaron’s Party (Come Get It) in 2000. The album went 3x platinum and peaked at number four on the charts in the USA. He also toured with The Backstreet Boys, which his older brother Nick was a member of. However, he was never able to have that kind of commercial success again with any other album.

The popular singer later battled substance abuse issues and issues with the law.

Now, at the age of 34, the former music star is dead. It’s a tragic end to a situation that has been rough for several years at this point.

Aaron Carter’s past several years have been incredibly sad, and it’s tough to watch a guy who once had so much potential spiral downward. He went from having incredibly popular albums to getting crushed by Lamar Odom in a joke of a celebrity boxing match. That was one of the positives to happen to him. Most of the other headlines were much worse.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Carter’s family during this tough time.