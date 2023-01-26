Former Hornet Bismack Biyombo Says Michael Jordan Was Still Beating Ass In His 50s

Michael Jordan hasn’t played in the NBA for two decades, but Bismack Biyombo would be one of the first to tell you that he can still bring it.

Biyombo — who is now a member of the Phoenix Suns but used to play for the Hornets — said that Jordan was a frequent presence at the team’s practices.

“He’s always there to give advice to players and stuff,” Biyombo said, per AZ Central. “It’s somebody that I always know that I could reach out to if I need any advice whether you’re with their team or you’re playing for another team.”

So, while he’s willing to share some advice with his former players, but don’t think for a second that the Hornets owner passes up an opportunity to school them on the hardwood too.

“Mike is Mike, man. I’ve seen him play one-on-one with players after the games, and one by one was taking them out. So this was probably I think seven, eight years ago,” Biyombo said. “He would come into practice and just play one-on-one with players and just kill them, 100 percent. I (didn’t) think he could move like that.”

Bismack Biyombo had two stints with the Charlotte Hornets and must have seen his fair share of players getting schooled by Micheal Jordan. (Photo by Kent Smith/NBAE via Getty Images)

Biyombo Says Jordan Once Took A Challenge Very Seriously

Biyombo has two stints with the Hornets once from 2011 through 2015 and again from 2018 to 2021. He talked about a time Jordan took a one-on-one challenge so seriously that he got into shape for it.

“I think somebody during COVID (in 2020) actually challenged him because we had a phone call, and (he) said, ‘Give me a couple months, I just need to get in shape. I don’t need to run and all that, but just a couple months, and I’ll be ready for one-on-one.’ I wouldn’t suggest anybody to do that (laughs).”

Given his reputation as one of professional sports’ most fearsome competitors, this probably isn’t super shocking.

It is, however, great to know that years after he finished playing professionally MJ can’t help but take an opportunity to kick someone’s ass on the hardwood.

