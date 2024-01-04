Former Giants RB Derrick Ward Pleads Not Guilty To Robbery Charges

Videos by OutKick

Former Super Bowl-winning running back Derrick Ward pleaded ‘not guilt’ to five felony charges — Ward is accused of robbing several businesses throughout Los Angeles. He was arrested on Dec. 18. The 43-year-old is due in court Feb. 8, according to TMZ.

Ward remains in custody as of Wednesday, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department records. Details of Ward’s string of robberies note that the former player did not use a weapon but devised intimidation tactics across the five stores he robbed.

The former New York Giant showed flashes of potential from the mid to late aughts. Ward joined a trio led by the bruising Brandon Jacobs and speedy Ahmad Bradshaw, with Eli Manning as their playcaller.

Ward and the Giants did the improbable in 2008, beating the undefeated New England Patriots in Super Bowl 42.

The following season, Derrick Ward and teammate Brandon Jacobs both reached the 1,000-yard rushing mark. Ward’s trajectory in the league sunk because of injuries.

Ward’s bail has been set at $250,000, as previously reported by OutKick’s Mike Gunzelman.

CHICAGO – DECEMBER 2: Derrick Ward #34 of the New York Giants carries the ball during the NFL game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on December 2, 2007 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

CLEVELAND – OCTOBER 13: Derrick Ward #34 of the New York Giants gets pulled down by the face mask by D’Qwell Jackson #52 of the Cleveland Browns on October 13, 2008 at Cleveland Browns Stadium in Cleveland, Ohio. Cleveland won the game 35-14. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images)