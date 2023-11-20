Former Giants All-Pro Carl Banks Tells Deonte Banks To Cool It With The Social Media Rants

Videos by OutKick

Some young athletes are way too comfortable on social media these days. And after Deonte Banks unleashed a wild, expletive-filled tirade, New York Giants legend Carl Banks is warning the rookie to keep some things off the Internet.

Giants cornerback Deonte Banks, selected late in the first round of the 2023 draft, hopped on Instagram Live after New York’s 31-19 win Sunday to rip the Washington Commanders for picking Emmanuel Forbes at No. 16 over him.

“Coulda came and got me at 16, and they didn’t,” Deonte said. “Now I’m 2-0 against you bum ass boys. F-ck the Commanders. They think they slick. They finna see me two times a year till the end of my career. Two times a year. Shoulda came and got me.”

Deonte Banks going off on the Commanders for not picking him at 16 after sweeping them😭😭 “coulda came and got me at 16 and they didnt. Now im 2-0 against you bum ass boys. Fuck the Commanders.” pic.twitter.com/mwTyjRkx0w — Caleb💅 To Hyatt💨 (@BallsDeepInYm3) November 19, 2023

That’s a lot of smoke coming from a guy on a 3-8 football team.

So Carl, who is 39 years wiser than Deonte, gave the former Maryland Terp some helpful advice.

“Love the 1 you with,” Carl posted on X. “#BeGiant Save that Sh%t for Thanksgiving dinner, with the fam, not the social media.”

Love the 1 you with! #BeGiant Save that Sh%t for Thanksgiving dinner, with the fam, not the social media. https://t.co/1U5TCWe5jQ — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) November 20, 2023

Deonte also trashed Commanders lead wideout Terry McLaurin for his mediocre five-catch, 43-yard performance. Weird move, given the fact that the Commanders scored on Deonte a couple times.

Carl later clarified that he didn’t mind the rookie’s boldness, but certain messages don’t need to be seen by the entire world.

“No problem with his swagger. In fact, I love it,” Carl posted. “But everything ain’t for social media.. he gave up 2 scores BTW.”

No problem with his swagger. In fact, I love it.. but everything ain’t for social media.. he gave up 2 scores BTW. https://t.co/liGJN8ap1Y — Carl Banks (@CarlBanksGIII) November 20, 2023

In a battle for next year’s No. 1 pick, Deonte and the struggling Giants have the 2-8 New England Patriots up next.

Don’t expect too much trash talking for that one.

