Giants CB Deonte Banks Launches NSFW Rant Against Commanding For Skipping Him In Draft

Cornerbacks and wide receivers can’t resist a good “me vs. the world” rant.

Giants cornerback Deonte Banks, selected late in the first round of the draft this offseason, hopped on Instagram Live after New York’s 31-19 win to RIP the Washington Commanders for picking Emmanuel Forbes at no. 16 over him.

At 3-8 on the season, Banks and the Giants have little of an edge over any team, apart from Washington, whom the G-Men defeated twice this year.

LANDOVER, MARYLAND – NOVEMBER 19: Darnay Holmes #30 of the New York Giants celebrates with Deonte Banks #25 of the New York Giants during an NFL football game between the Washington Commanders and the New York Giants at FedExField on November 19, 2023 in Landover, Maryland. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

“Coulda came and got me at 16, and they didn’t,” Deonte Banks said, madly, on Instagram Live.

Deonte Banks going off on the Commanders for not picking him at 16 after sweeping them😭😭 “coulda came and got me at 16 and they didnt. Now im 2-0 against you bum ass boys. Fuck the Commanders.” pic.twitter.com/mwTyjRkx0w — Caleb💅 To Hyatt💨 (@BallsDeepInYm3) November 19, 2023

“Now I’m 2-0 against you bum a** boys. F**k the Commanders. They think they slick. They finna see me two times a year till the end of my career. Two times a year. Shoulda came and got me.”

Banks also trashed Commanders lead wideout Terry McLaurin for his mediocre five-catch, 43-yard performance … which is pretty bold considering Banks gave up a TD to Jahan Dotson on Sunday.

“I’m just trying to figure out though, did 17 play today?” Banks added. “That’s all I wanna know. Did he play today? Did he play? I just wanna know if he played.”

Giants players were looking forward to this matchup, even if they’re well out of reach concerning a playoff berth. Giants edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux talked trash at Commanders offensive lineman Charles Leno, Jr. — thanking him for his two-sack performance.

Leon was also involved in an in-game scrum. A scuffle broke out after Giants safety Xavier McKinney knocked Commanders QB Sam Howell down out of bounds. The Commander lineman grabbed McKinney by the facemask, and two other players involved got tossed from the game.

