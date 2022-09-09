Former Georgia RB James Cook Fumbles On First-Ever NFL Carry

Fantasy football managers that drafted Devin Singletary and Zack Moss … REJOICE! Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and Buffalo Bills rookie James Cook gave the ball back to the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of Thursday’s season opener after fumbling in his first-ever NFL carry.

WATCH:

James Cook with a rough first carry 😬 (via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/xJlbbaMIOc — NFL Rookie Watch (@NFLRookieWatxh) September 9, 2022

James Cook fumbled on his first NFL snap. — Bill Barnwell (@billbarnwell) September 9, 2022

James Cook, like Kareem Hunt 5 years ago, fumbles on his first career carry in the TNF opener. — Peter Schrager (@PSchrags) September 9, 2022

Bills Mafia poured one out for James Cook while all of LA gladly punched down on the rookie’s lowly moment.

As for Bulldogs fans, well, they’re still riding the high from Saturday’s 49-3 win against the Oregon Ducks.

James Cook career stats:



1 rushing attempt

2 yards

1 lost fumble — bearded1inkedup (@bearded1inkedup) September 9, 2022

Cook rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns in his final year for the Bulldogs — adding 27 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns.

Is it time to jump ship on James Cook? Does he have that ‘Dawg in him?

Let’s wait and see what the 16 games left in the NFL season have in store…

