Former Georgia RB James Cook Fumbles On First-Ever NFL Carry

Fantasy football managers that drafted Devin Singletary and Zack Moss … REJOICE! Former Georgia Bulldogs running back and Buffalo Bills rookie James Cook gave the ball back to the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of Thursday’s season opener after fumbling in his first-ever NFL carry.
WATCH:
Bills Mafia poured one out for James Cook while all of LA gladly punched down on the rookie’s lowly moment.
As for Bulldogs fans, well, they’re still riding the high from Saturday’s 49-3 win against the Oregon Ducks.
Cook rushed for 728 yards and seven touchdowns in his final year for the Bulldogs — adding 27 receptions for 284 yards and four touchdowns.
Is it time to jump ship on James Cook? Does he have that ‘Dawg in him?
Let’s wait and see what the 16 games left in the NFL season have in store…
