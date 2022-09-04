Georgia Bulldog Fans Brawl In Atlanta Despite Team’s Blowout Win

It just means more in the SEC and Georgia fans took that to heart. With not much going on in the game — since the Bulldogs boat-raced the Oregon Ducks on Saturday — fans got some action going in the hallways of Mercedes Benz Stadium.

Although unconfirmed, it appears to be a case of friendly fire as Georgia fans go at one another. It looks like some Oregon fans tried to step up and play peacemaker. That’s not surprising, since the Ducks play on the field looked more like a team trying to stop a fight rather than being in one.

DAWGS GOING AFTER IT ON AND OFF THE FIELD pic.twitter.com/C1kWQHF3dJ — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) September 4, 2022

Wow. There’s something called “winning with dignity” fellas. This ain’t it.

Look at the dude right near the fight, too. He’s just chilling with his beer, probably thinking, “Hey, finally get to see some real action!”

You have to wonder what the hell could have started this fight. “Hey man, you weren’t cheering hard enough for that sixth Georgia touchdown.”

“Yeah, you wanna see how big a fan I am, tough guy?”

Take a note from these Georgia kids and just bark in unison next time.

Auburn fans: War eagle!

Alabama fans: Roll tide!

Texas fans: Hook em!

Georgia fans: pic.twitter.com/MMLN5tmM3V — Honest TJ Finley fan (@CamNewtonFan69) September 3, 2022

Georgia definitely looks like one of the teams to beat this season after just one week. Their fans … well, to be honest, also look like the ones to beat this season.

Can’t wait to see the showdowns between Georgia fans and Tennessee fans. And Florida fans. And South Carolina fans. Buckle up.