Former Colts WR Legend Says Marvin Harrison Jr. Is Better Than His Dad

Marvin Harrison Jr. has some big shoes to fill. But according to Indianapolis Colts legend Reggie Wayne, that won’t be a problem.

The Ohio State wide receiver’s father is, of course, Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison — someone Wayne knows very well.

Wayne, currently the Colts’ wide receivers coach, played alongside Harrison Sr. for eight seasons in Indianapolis. And according to him, the younger Harrison is already a better prospect than his father at that same age.

“He’s bigger than Marvin,” Wayne told the Indianapolis Star. “He’s tall. He’s faster than Marv,” of the younger Harrison who is widely regarded as the top WR prospect for next year’s NFL Draft as it stands.

Marvin Harrison Jr. celebrates after a touchdown in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

A four-star recruit out of high school, Harrison Jr. made a name for himself with a three-touchdown performance in a Rose Bowl comeback victory to end his freshman season in 2021.

Last year, he racked up 77 catches for 1,263 yards and 14 touchdowns. He finished in the top six in the nation in receiving yards and touchdowns, and he’s already projected as the top receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft.

“It’s a credit to him that he’s worked extremely hard to get to this point,” Marvin Harrison Sr. said. “As a dad, after you’ve played so many years, you want to sit back and watch.”

Former NFL wide receiver Marvin Harrison poses with his bronze bust after his induction into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. (Photo by: 2016 Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

Marvin Harrison Jr. has a lot of work to do if he’s going to upstage his dad.

Harrison Sr. topped 1,000 yards every year from 1999-2006 and was the go-to receiver for Peyton Manning. He helped lead Indy to six division championships and a Super Bowl victory.

He ranks fifth in NFL history with 1,102 receptions and 128 touchdowns and ninth all-time with 14,580 yards.

“He’s taught me pretty much everything I know — more so the mentality of the game and how to approach the game,” the younger Harrison said. “I try to work as hard as he did. He obviously set the bar very high, and I have big shoes to fill, but I’m trying to get there.”

Harrison Jr. will return to Columbus for his junior season this fall. If he stays healthy, he’ll be terrorizing defenses for years to come.

Like father, like son.