Former Colts Player Joe Staysniak Arrested For Domestic Battery

Former Indianapolis Colts lineman Joe Staysniak was arrested earlier today over preliminary domestic battery charges.

The 56-year-old former player, who later became a sports radio host, was arrested and booked in Hendrick County, Indiana.

The charges included intimidation, domestic battery, strangulation as well as pointing a firearm.

Joe Staysniak was arrested on domestic battery charges. (Hendrick County Jail)

STAYSNIAK WAS SUSPENDED FROM RADIO IN 2020

Staysniak was a stand-out college football player at Ohio State. He was part of the 1986 Big Ten Championship team and received All-Big Ten honors. In 1990 he was drafted by the Chargers before playing for the Bills, Colts and Cardinals.

After retiring from football, he was a cohost on “The Jeff and Big Joe Show,” on 1070 AM and 93.5 FM in Indianapolis until 2021.

In 2020, Staysiniak was suspended for one week for comments stemming around the George Floyd protests that were happening across the country. Staysniak said that black people needed “to stop being a victim,” as well as doubting that police target them were viewed as racist.

Joe Staysniak played for the Colts in the 1990’s. (Photo by Focus on Sport/Getty Images)

His co-host Jeff Rickard addressed Staysniak’s comments on air.

“Joe, quite frankly, had statements that were very insensitive to a lot of the folks that are out there fighting for their rights and feel like their voices have not been heard,” Rickard said. “And it’s time for them to be heard in the wake of the George Floyd murder.”

As of this writing, Staysniak has not been formally charged related to his domestic battery arrest.