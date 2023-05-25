Former Celtics Player Burns Boston For Coaching Change, Says Mazzulla ‘Must Go’ If They Lose Against Miami

Videos by OutKick

Glen ‘Big Baby’ Davis is calling out his former team, the Boston Celtics, for their sloppy focus throughout the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

Davis is perhaps best known for his integral play in the heated Celtics-Lakers rival in the late aughts. In his rookie season in ’08, Davis became a reliable big man for Boston and helped them win the Finals that year against LA.

Glen Davis #11 of the Boston Celtics

(Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

With the 2022 Celtics down 3-1 against Miami heading into Thursday night’s Game 5, Davis is blaming the team’s decision to switch coaches during the year for their out-of-sorts play all series. When you end the season as a top-2 team in your conference and nearly get swept a series away from the championship stage, serious concerns about the structure percolate.

Celtics Should’ve Stuck With Udoka, Mazzulla On The Hot Seat

Speaking with TMZ Sports, Davis criticized Boston’s decision to go from former coach Ime Udoka to assistant Joe Mazzulla, 34, over workplace misconduct involving the former.

Davis knows a thing or two about championship coaches after his Finals win in Boston … yes, even if it was Doc Rivers.

“It f***ed the whole team up,” Glen told the outlet outside of LAX. “They just had to go get another coach. It kind of f***ed ’em up a little bit.”

‘Big Baby’ also commented on whether coach Joe Mazzulla — a point of deficiency for Boston this series, coaching against Heat coach Erik Spoelstra — deserves to keep his job.

“If you pull this off, you get to stay,” Davis said. “If you don’t, you’re outta there buddy.”

Head coach Joe Mazzulla of the Boston Celtics

Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat look to close up the series on Thursday with a Game 5 win at TD Garden. The Heat managed to steal Games 1 and 2 in Boston to start the series, so don’t expect too much of a home-court advantage for the C’s.

Their one saving grace on Thursday should be Celtics star Jayson Tatum, whose performances exponentially improve as a playoff series continues.

Tatum elevated the Celtics in Game 4 to avoid a series sweep. He logged 33 points, 11 rebounds and seven assists.