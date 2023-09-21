Former Banker Turned Model Can’t Find A Date Because She Makes Too Much Money

Videos by OutKick

Yvonne Bar’s decision to leave the world of banking behind for the bright lights and dollar signs of modeling behind a paywall has been a financially successful one for her.

The 30-year-old says she now brings home more than $120,000 a month, which has reportedly helped her become considered Germany’s most successful model. But being a successful content creator isn’t all it’s cracked up to be.

The amount of work and the type of work can make it hard on one’s love life. So can the amount of money being made on a monthly basis.

“Of course I work a lot. The way I earn my money is certainly something that some people have problems with. Financially it’s not easy either, if the man earns a lot less than me, it will be a problem. Especially for the man’s ego,” Yvonne said.

“I like to treat myself to beautiful things. I can afford all of this myself. I’m taking my mother on vacation to a nice hotel, to a nice restaurant.”

She continued, “I don’t have to wait for a man to invite me. Men often have the feeling that they can show you new things or enable you to do things that you may not be able to achieve yourself.”

Yvonne Bar Isn’t Ready To Give Up On Love Just Yet

Despite the obstacles being placed in her way by her ego-draining income, Yvonne wants to find love. The influencer with 4 million social media followers admits that her opportunities to meet men are limited, but she’s hopeful she can find the one.

“I want something with substance, no back and forth,” Yvonne admitted. “Something real. I actually want a family. Get married, sooner or later. Of course children too.”

Can it really be that difficult for a model with her level of success to find love? All she’s looking for is a guy willing to let the love of his life, maybe his wife and mother of his children, sell content to strangers on the internet.

That doesn’t seem like too much to ask. Perhaps it’s too much when you throw in the fact that she’ll likely be pulling in a lot more money than you do.

There has to be someone out there willing to look past that and all of the plastic surgery. Keep looking Yvonne, Mr. Right is out there somewhere.