Germany’s ‘Hottest Cop’ Can’t Find Love Because She’s Too Hot For Dating Apps

Videos by OutKick

Carrying around titles like Germany’s “Hottest Cop” aren’t all that it’s cracked up to be. Just ask former police officer turned Instagram model Adrienne Koleszár.

She was handed the title back in 2018 while working as a police commissioner in Dresden, Germany. Adrienne’s bosses at the time weren’t fans of her social media activity and she was given an ultimatum. It was remain on the force or be an Instagram model.

She chose to quit the force and pursue being an Instagram model and influencer. A decision she said, earlier this year, that she doesn’t regret.

“I have never regretted leaving the police force,” Adrienne admitted. “I’m not the desk job type.”

In addition to losing her job in pursuit of being an Instagram model, her relationship of 10 years also fell apart. She said of the breakup, which took place shortly after leaving her job as a police officer, “You were always my protection.”

“And you’re infinitely more than that to me. 10 years, a lot happened, up and down, back and forth. You in the public. In a world you never wanted. But I wanted it. Absolutely. At any price,” she added.

“Nothing is as it seems. Now I say openly: We’re free. Two people. New chances. And yet, forever.”

Adrienne Koleszár Has Given Everything To Become An Instagram Model

Fast-forward a few years and Germany’s “Hottest Cop” is still single. It turns out that she’s too hot for dating apps. Adrienne’s troubles with the apps started last year.

According to the former police officer, she was labeled by an app to be “too perfect to be true.” The app assumed that she wasn’t real.

The problems finding love continue to this day. Adrienne recently revealed that she attempted once again to hop on a dating app and was banned again.

“I didn’t do anything other than just looking and swiping through the pictures,” she claimed. “I have no idea why my account was then blocked.”

Looking for answers she asked her followers if anyone had any tips for her on how to avoid being kicked off the apps. She also took it as a sign from the universe.

She said, “I think it may be a sign from the universe and everything is good the way it is.”

It’s a cruel world out there for hot people. Being too hot for dating apps and love is rough, but we all have things we must battle through.