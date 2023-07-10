Former Alabama Star Brandon Miller Has Dreadful NBA Summer League Performance Worth Forgetting

Brandon Miller has all the necessary assets to be an NBA star. Sunday’s NBA Summer League Game against the Lakers was anything but star-making. The Alabama standout, equal parts famous and infamous, had a dreadful performance against LA — one certainly worth forgetting.

Miller put up a goose egg from the three-point line (going 0-for-7) and 4-for-18 from the field. He contributed 10 points in the Charlotte Hornets’ 93-75 blowout loss.

Immediate reactions to the divisive No. 2 overall pick argued that Miller’s performance portends bust potential.

The Sky’s Not Falling For The Charlotte Hornets… Yet

Expectations weigh heavy on Miller after getting selected ahead of G-League Unite’s Scoot Henderson in this year’s draft.

Henderson sat third on many analysts’ No. 2 overall projection before getting picked third by the Trail Blazers.

As for positives, Miller added eight rebounds and four assists against the Lakers.

Pre-draft evaluations compared Miller to Clippers All-Star Paul George for his exceptional length and shooting abilities. George ranks among the best two-way players in the NBA, so if Miller meets even half of that, he’ll be able to make a living in the NBA.

Despite the absence of those All-Star assets on Sunday, Miller’s got them waiting in his toolbox.

Miller flashed potential in Charlotte’s Summer League game against the San Antonio Spurs, who welcomed French phenom Victor Wembanyama with the first-overall draft pick.

On Friday, Miller recorded a double-double stat line (logging 16 points and 11 rebounds) and outplayed Wemby, but San Antonio won the game, 76-68.

As for Scoot Henderson, the third-overall pick to Portland left Friday’s game against the Houston Rockets with a shoulder injury. With no shade to Henderson, the Hornets must be glad that Miller could be suffering from a shooting slump rather than dealing with a potential injury.

The sky’s not falling in Charlotte, nor should it. Not yet …

