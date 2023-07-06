Brandon Miller Tallies Whopping 15 Fouls In Just TWO Summer League Games

Videos by OutKick

Newly drafted Charlotte Hornet Brandon Miller is getting himself into a different type of trouble … foul trouble.

The NBA lottery draft pick, remembered for a stellar rookie year at Alabama and delivering a gun to a crime scene, can’t keep his hands to himself.

After just two NBA Summer League games, Brandon Miller has accrued a whopping 15 total fouls. The guy is automatic with fouls!

(Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Summer League players are given 10 fouls per game rather than the NBA’s six-foul rule.

In his Summer debut, Miller finished with 18 points, six turnovers and seven fouls. According to ESPN Stats & Info, “Miller is the highest-drafted player since at least 2017 with six fouls and six turnovers in a summer league game.”

In his second game, Miller logged six points, adding four turnovers and EIGHT fouls.

Miller said after his first game,

“I’m a little frustrated because I don’t like to lose, but I had fun out there,” the rook said. “Seeing a different environment from the college experience was fun. I think I was relaxed as far as emotions. Just let the game come to me, make all the right plays and just be there for my teammates.”

Brandon Miller #24 of the Alabama Crimson Tide shoots against the San Diego State Aztecs during the second half in the Sweet 16. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Follow Alejandro Avila on Twitter: @AlejandroAveela
Check us out on TikTok

Brandon MillerCharlotte Hornets

Written by Alejandro Avila

Alejandro Avila lives in Southern California and previously covered news for the LA Football Network. Jeopardy expert and grumpy sports fan that has watched every movie.

Leave a Reply