Brandon Miller Tallies Whopping 15 Fouls In Just TWO Summer League Games

Newly drafted Charlotte Hornet Brandon Miller is getting himself into a different type of trouble … foul trouble.

The NBA lottery draft pick, remembered for a stellar rookie year at Alabama and delivering a gun to a crime scene, can’t keep his hands to himself.

After just two NBA Summer League games, Brandon Miller has accrued a whopping 15 total fouls. The guy is automatic with fouls!

Summer League players are given 10 fouls per game rather than the NBA’s six-foul rule.

In his Summer debut, Miller finished with 18 points, six turnovers and seven fouls. According to ESPN Stats & Info, “Miller is the highest-drafted player since at least 2017 with six fouls and six turnovers in a summer league game.”

In his second game, Miller logged six points, adding four turnovers and EIGHT fouls.

Miller said after his first game,

“I’m a little frustrated because I don’t like to lose, but I had fun out there,” the rook said. “Seeing a different environment from the college experience was fun. I think I was relaxed as far as emotions. Just let the game come to me, make all the right plays and just be there for my teammates.”

