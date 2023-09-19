Footage Released of Cleveland Cavaliers Exec Koby Altman’s OVI Arrest

Videos by OutKick

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ president of basketball operations, Koby Altman, was arrested Friday after Ohio State Highway Patrol officers stopped and arrested Altman. He was charged with operating a vehicle while impaired (OVI). The arrest occurred around 9 p.m. (EDT).

On Tuesday, bodycam footage of Altman’s arrest was released. Footage showed the 41-year-old executive’s arrest, as well as performing sobriety tests.

Cavs President Koby Altman Arrested

State troopers stopped Altman’s vehicle after disregarding marked lanes while traveling on Ohio State Route 2 in Cleveland.

President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman answers questions during Media Day. (Photo by Jason Miller/Getty Images)

The first trooper to engage with Altman questioned whether he had been drinking that night after nearly causing a wreck.

“Your speeding almost caused an accident back there; why were you going so fast?” the trooper asked.

WATCH:

Partial body cam footage of one of the field sobriety tests. pic.twitter.com/wZqJdMRJ4m — mateo mayorga (@mateomayorga23) September 18, 2023

Altman admitted to having two drinks that night and identified himself as the president of the Cavaliers. In apparent inebriation, Altman performed several field sobriety tests but refused a pre-arrest breathalyzer test.

Koby Altman responded to the trooper: “I’m exhausted too; I just got back from an overseas trip, and I promise you I’m the president of the Cavaliers. I just got back from an overseas trip as well, I’m exhausted, and I had a long dinner. I understand the test, but I’m trying to work with you.”

Altman is heralded as the architect of the current Cavaliers team and has run the front office since 2018.

The Cavaliers released a statement on the executive’s arrest. The league has yet to issue a response or discipline against Altman.

The team’s statement read: “We are aware of an incident involving Cavaliers President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman. We are currently gathering more information and have no further comment at this time.”