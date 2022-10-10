Flyers Mascot Gritty Takes Some Bumps From WWE Star The Miz

The WWE recently rolled through Philadelphia, so of course, it was a perfect opportunity for a cameo from Flyers mascot Gritty.

The King of the Mascots himself hopped in front of the camera with WWE superstar Mike “The Miz” Mizanin.

Gritty — ever the thoughtful host — tried to give The Miz a t-shirt seeing as it was his birthday. Ungrateful for the shirt which had Gritty’s visage printed across the front, The Miz did what any sensible pro wrestler would do in this situation: mercilessly beat a costumed mascot.

Yet as he so often does, Gritty got the last laugh with an assist from wrestler Dexter Lumis.

I’m a Flyers fan, so Gritty can do no wrong in my book. Unfortunately, watching him beat up The Miz may be the high-water mark for the Flyers’ season.

Things are looking a little bleak, folks…

Anywho, the WWE wasn’t in the City of Brotherly love just for the Gritty cameo (though that would’ve been reason enough. Like I said, he’s the King of the Mascots), they were also there to unveil the logo for Wrestlemania XL, which will hit Lincoln Financial Field in 2024.

There are some obvious design cues — namely the midnight green — from the venue’s primary tenant, the Philadelphia Eagles.

Wrestlemania XL will be a two-night event taking place on April 6 and 7, 2024.

