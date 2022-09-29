Flyers Goalie Carter Hart Unveils Foo Fighters Tribute Mask

Philadelphia Flyers goaltender Carter Hart is hitting the ice this season in a Rock And Roll Hall of Fame-worthy mask paying tribute to Foo Fighters.

The Flyers tweeted some photos of Hart’s new lid, which features some artwork of Foos frontman Dave Grohl and the band’s late drummer Taylor Hawkins.

Franny Drummond Langhorne, Pennsylvania’s PaintZoo Studios was the man behind Hart’s absolutely stellar mask, and was there to hand it off to the Flyers netminder in person.

As NHL camps and the preseason are in full-swing goalies have started to trot out their new masks for this season. We’ve seen a bunch of great Top Gun: Maverick-inspired buckets for instance, but Hart’s ode to the boys behind hits like “Everlong,” “Monkey Wrench,” and “Times Like These,” is giving them a real run for their money.

The Flyers starter is apparently a big rock guy because he has also spotted a mask that features AC/DC’s Angus Young and Brian Johnson.

Hart has used his mask to pay tribute to someone after they’ve died as he is doing for Hawkins. In 2020, Hart wore a mask honoring late former Flyers goalie Ray Emery, who tragically drowned in 2018.

Carter Hart’s Ray Emery mask. Very neat. pic.twitter.com/EB68p6rHbq — Jordan Hall (@JHallNBCS) February 10, 2020

Hart has a solid mask history. Just last January he showed odd a new Marvel mask.

That wasn’t even his first Marvel lid.

Welcome to Carnage Hart World. pic.twitter.com/RI5JEkick6 — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) September 10, 2019

Philadelphia Flyers’ Carter Hart has a special mask he uses when his team wears their black jerseys. It’s Venom time! #LetsGoFlyers #FlyOrDie #Venom #HartOfTheFlyers pic.twitter.com/HsODXBFW0f — tattooed goalie dad #31🇵🇹🇨🇦 (@sandropacheco71) October 20, 2019

Expect to see Carter Hart and his Foo Fighters mask between the pipes for the Flyers when they open their season at home against the New Jersey Devils on Oct. 13.

They’re looking to bounce back from an abysmal — and as a Flyers fan, I want to underscore abysmal — 2021-22 campaign.

At least if things go south this year, there’s the option of #TankingHardForBedard.

Follow on Twitter: @Matt_Reigle