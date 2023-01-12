Flyers Coach John Tortorella Rips All-Star Game: ‘I Really Don’t Care’

Most people find any all-star to be a one-way ticket to Dullsville, but you don’t always hear a coach rip them the way Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella did.

Torts was asked if he was disappointed that Flyers winger Travis Konecny had been left off the NHL All-Star. Konecny has been one of the league’s hottest hands since the holiday break and is in the midst of a 10-game point streak.

But the Flyers bench boss wasn’t disappointed, but only because he doesn’t care about the All-Star game altogether,

“Oh, I don’t worry about that s–t,” he said. “The whole game, the whole weekend, I don’t even watch it. I think it’s turned into a… I’ll leave it at that. I really don’t care.”

Torts Doesn’t Seem Like Someone Who Would Enjoy The Modern All-Star Game

The NHL is far from being in a Pro Bowl situation — the NHL All-Star Game is still watchable — but it’s interesting to hear a coach take a dump on one of the league’s major events.

Although, if you had to bet which coach would do that, Tortorella would be an overwhelming favorite.

The only Flyer currently on the All-Star roster is forward Kevin Hayes. He and Tortorella have been at odds at times this season. Last month, Hayes was a healthy scratch despite being the Flyers’ leading scorer.

Maybe that’s part of the reason for Torts’ anti-All-Star Game vitriol.

That, or he just isn’t the kind of guy who wants to spend his day watching guys shoot at targets or play 3-on-3.

I think it’s probably the latter. Torts is an old-school guy, so shootout competitions where guys use props while pulling moves that they never could in a game isn’t his bag.

He’s got better things to worry about, like his Flyers, who have won 6 of their last 7 games.

For those of us that want to check out All-Star Weekend, it” be taking place February 3 and 4 in Sunrise, Florida.

