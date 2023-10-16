Floyd Mayweather Marches In Pro-Israel Parade, Supports Israel’s Right To Fight Back

Videos by OutKick

Floyd Mayweather continues to prove he’s a strong supporter of Israel.

The star boxer was one of the first major celebrities in America to voice his support for the Israelis and condemn Hamas following the horrific terrorist attack that left more than 1,400 people dead.

The images and videos that came out of Israel shook all good people to their core.

The IDF released shocking video of Hamas terrorists murdering innocent Israelis before being killed by security forces.



This is what idiots on college campuses rallying for Hamas support.



Don't look away. The world needs to see this evil. https://t.co/CmAdOyCJKN — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 16, 2023

Floyd Mayweather participates in pro-Israel march.

In the aftermath of the attack, it was reported Mayweather was sending a plane of supplies to Israel, and he did just that by sending it to Tel Aviv, according to TMZ.

He also participated in the “Solidarity March For Israel” Sunday in Century City to show his support for Israel and the Israeli people as the country is now at war.

“I’m behind you guys 100%,” said while marching with people decked out in blue and white and carrying the Israeli flag. The star boxer also wore a hat modeled after the Israeli flag to further show his support.

He further told TMZ, “I will continue to support Israel and its right to defend itself and its right to exist. I condemn the Hamas terrorists.”

You can watch him march in the parade and meet with people below.

Mayweather shows support for Israel in aftermath of terrorist attack.

While many celebrities are attempting to play both sides and pro-Hamas students are rallying on college campuses around America, Floyd Mayweather is leaving no doubt where he stands on the issue.

The undefeated fighter stands totally and completely with Israel. Not only does Mayweather stand with Israel, but he’s also vocal in his support of Israel’s right to strike back at Hamas following the attack.

We’ve seen far too many people attempt to draw a moral equivalency between the two sides when one simply does not exist. Hamas murdered innocent people, including babies. Israel does its best to minimize civilian casualties, which is never completely avoidable in war.

Floyd Mayweather marched in a pro-Israel parade over the weekend to show his support for the people of Israel. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Credit to Mayweather for speaking up when so many others refuse to do so or attempt to whitewash the reality on the ground.