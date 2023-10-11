Floyd Mayweather Sending Massive Amount Of Supplies To Israel As War Against Hamas Terrorist Rages

Videos by OutKick

Floyd Mayweather is doing what he can to help people in Israel following a massive terrorist attack.

The country of Israel is in a violent and brutal war against Hamas in Gaza after terrorists killed more than 1,200 Israelis in a sneak attack over the weekend.

The footage from the attack is nothing short of absolutely horrifying and enraging. Now, the war is underway as Israel strikes back to avenge those lost.

Floyd Mayweather supports Israel’s war against Hamas terrorists.

Mayweather is now stepping up to help Israelis hurting in the aftermath of the attack. The undefeated boxer is sending his private plane loaded with supplies to Israel, according to TMZ. The plane will be loaded with food, water and bullet proof vests.

There’s also no question about where Mayweather stands on the issue. Unlike many people in America who seem confused as to who the bad guys are – such as Rashida Tlaib not commenting on Hamas beheading babies – Mayweather stands firmly with Israel.

“I stand with Israel against the Hamas terrorists. Hamas do not represent the people of Palestine but are a terrorist group that are attacking innocent lives! I stand for all humans and wish for the safe return of all Americans and Israelis and any human that were kidnapped as hostages during these horrific war crimes. This is not a time for politics. This is a time for safety first and foremost. God Bless America. God Bless Israel. God Bless Human Kind,” Mayweather posted on Instagram after the attack.

He further posted, “I stand with Israel and Jews all around the world. I condemn antisemitism at all cost. I stand for Peace. I stand for Human Rights! Terrorism Is Never The Answer!”

Some people in academia and the government should take notes from Floyd Mayweather. It’s not a courageous act to condemn terrorism. It should be very simple and the bare minimum. Yet, many can’t bring themselves to do it. Props to Mayweather for stepping up to help those in need.