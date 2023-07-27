Floyd Mayweather Claims He Witnessed Tupac’s Murder In Las Vegas: ‘Ain’t Ever Told Nobody’

Videos by OutKick

Could Floyd Mayweather be the one who finally solves the Tupac Shakur murder mystery?

Probably not. But the retired boxing champ claims he saw the whole thing happen.

In resurfaced footage from 2014, Mayweather claims he lived in a Las Vegas building right across the street from where the murder occurred.

Tupac was shot four times while riding as a passenger in a BMW on September 7, 1996. The legendary rapper died from internal bleeding six days later at just 25 years old.

“The car pulled right here and shot Tupac at this light. The car went that way,” Mayweather explains in the clip.

“I was living right here in 1996 when Tupac got killed, I ain’t ever told nobody. Only the closest people with me know.”

Tupac’s death has been shrouded in mystery ever since his assailant fired the bullets in 1996. The murder of Biggie Smalls — less than a year later — only added to the intrigue.

Nobody has ever been arrested in either case, and the investigation into Tupac’s death has been ongoing ever since.

Unreleased footage of 2Pac moments before he was shot in Las Vegas.



Unreleased video that was released of Tupac before he was shot has been released by The Walter J. Brown Media Archives & Peabody Awards Collection.



via https://t.co/Sq4fzqDlsb) pic.twitter.com/wCXdAsh8He — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) July 26, 2023

But lately, there’s been a renewed interest in the case.

Just last week, police reportedly searched a Las Vegas home in connection with the crime. Then on Tuesday, the Walter J. Brown Media Archives released video footage showing Tupac chatting with a crowd on the sidewalk shortly before he was shot.

Could it be this notorious cold case is heating up? Maybe.

And now that we know he has an eyewitness account, perhaps police should give Floyd Mayweather a call.