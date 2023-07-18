Las Vegas Home Searched By Police In Tupac Murder Investigation: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

A Las Vegas house reportedly was searched by the police Monday in the ongoing investigation into the gruesome shooting death of rap legend Tupac Shakur.

Authorities hit a location “in Henderson near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive,” according a report from 8 News Now.

No arrest has been made at this time, and it’s not known what the police were searching for in connection to Tupac’s 1996 murder in Sin City. Further details are unknown at this time.

Las Vegas house reportedly searched in connection to Tupac’s murder. The star rapper was murdered in Las Vegas in 1996. He was shot multiple times. (Photo by Bob Berg/Getty Images)

Tupac Shakur was murdered in 1996 in Las Vegas.

Tupac was shot four times nearly 27 years ago following the Bruce Seldon vs. Mike Tyson boxing match when he was hit multiple times September 12, 1996 at the age of 25.

The legendary rapper was shot at the intersection of Koval Lane and Flamingo Road while in a vehicle. Tupac died from internal bleeding the next day on September 13, 1996.

Las Vegas house searched in connection with Tupac’s murder. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

His death has been shrouded in secrecy and mystery ever since the bullets were fired in 1996. The fact Biggie Smalls was murdered less than a year later only further added to the intrigue.

Nobody has ever been arrested in either case, and the investigation into Tupac’s death has been ongoing ever since.

Now, there’s a house that has been searched in Las Vegas and people are waiting on further details to see what is going on.

Tupac was murdered in 1996. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

Everyone has kind of moved on, even if the case has never been closed. Check back to OutKick for any further details we might have. This is definitely a Tupac update nobody saw coming.