Florida Star Jac Caglianone Trolls Umpire, Doesn’t Celebrate Grand Slam After Teammate Tossed For Flexing

Jac Caglianone hit a grand salami on Sunday afternoon then gave a prickly umpire something to chew on.

During Florida’s game with rival Georgia, pitcher Brandon Neely pumped the guns after an inning-ending strikeout. He did so while walking towards his own dugout. Pretty routine stuff.

Then again, how dare he!

That was the reaction by the home plate ump who clearly didn’t stay in a Holiday Inn Express on Saturday evening.

Neely was tossed (check the video below) for showing some excitement and an inning later Caglianone epically trolled bad mood blue during a trip around the bags.

#Gators Pitcher Brandon Neely is thrown out for flexing after a massive strike out.



Fans are furious. Showering the home plate umpire with boos – for good reason.



Not entirely sure how that is warranted of ejection pic.twitter.com/2NHDnzrsfX — Will Levenson (@BigWillLevenson) April 16, 2023

Grumpy Ump tossed Neely with all the enthusiasm of Lt. Frank Drebin calling balls and strikes for a Mariners – Angels afternoon tilt.