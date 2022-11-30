Florida QB Jalen Kitna has been taken into police custody.

Kitna, who is the son of former NFL player Jon Kitna, was booked into the Alachua County Jail in Florida Wednesday afternoon at 3:20, on multiple child porn charges.

Florida QB Jalen Kitna has been arrested with no charges listed yet pic.twitter.com/fZ5jk1a7OJ — CFBTalkDaily (@CFBTalkDaily) November 30, 2022

In a release from the Gainesville Police Department, it was announced that Kitna had been arrested on a total of five child pornography charges after allegedly sharing photos over discord and allegedly having other images.

The police announced the following in part:

Kitna’s electronic devices were seized as part of the search warrant. Preliminary analysis of the devices revealed three additional images of child sexual abuse material. The Gainesville Police Department arrested Kitna for two counts of distribution of child exploitation material and three counts of possession of child pornography.

You can read the full release below.

TMZ also released his mugshot, which you can check out below.

Jalen Kitna was arrested Wednesday. (Credit: TMZ Sports)

The Gators released a statement after the arrest and made it clear Kitna is suspended immediately and indefinitely.

“We are shocked and saddened to hear of the news involving Jalen Kitna. These are extremely serious charges and the University of Florida and the UAA have zero tolerance for such behavior. Jalen has been suspended indefinitely,” the statement read.

Kitna, who is a backup for the Gators, has 181 passing yards and a single passing touchdown on the season. Make sure to check back to OutKick for more details on the developing situation as we have them.