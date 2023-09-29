Florida Man Celebrated His Birthday By Getting Naked & Touching Himself In A Resort Hot Tub

Videos by OutKick

A Florida man was arrested earlier this week after he decided to celebrate his birthday last month at a Florida Keys resort in his birthday suit. The man was spotted by an employee in the resort hot tub touching himself early in the morning on August 20.

According to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office, Julio Daniel Rodriguez Coipel of Hialeah, Florida was arrested Monday on a warrant related to the August incident.

Florida man arrested for getting naked in a hot tub at a resort on his birthday (Image Credit: Monroe County Sheriff’s Office)

A sheriff’s office spokesperson said that police were called to the Playa Resort & Spa in Key Largo around 7:30 am on August 20. When they arrived they learned that Rodriguez Coipel had gotten his 34th birthday started by paying a visit to the hot tub at the resort completely naked.

Witnesses say that he exposed and touched himself in front of a female employee. When he was confronted by a male employee for his early morning shenanigans, he responded by screaming, “It’s my birthday today!”

Rodriguez Coipel then fled the scene on foot before he got into a vehicle and drove home to Hialeah. It turns out his birthday celebration prior to leaving the resort was an illegal one.

Screaming It’s Your Birthday Doesn’t Erase Getting Naked In A Hot Tub

Police were able to confirm that August 20 was in fact Rodriguez Coipel’s birthday. That along with witnesses identifying him as the naked hot tub suspect led to an arrest warrant being issued.

Following his arrest earlier this week, he was booked into the Monroe County jail on an indecent exposure charge. He was later released from jail.

It took 34 years, but this guy finally learned that you can’t actually do whatever you want on your birthday. He also learned that screaming that it’s your birthday, while a solid attempt, doesn’t stop others from calling the cops on you.

I’d like to believe that he’s not going to use it as his defense in court, but something tells me otherwise.