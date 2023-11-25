Florida Man Arrested After Throwing Oreos At His Wife During Argument Over Empty Coffee Maker

Videos by OutKick

A 70-year-old Florida man wound up taking a trip to jail this week after an argument with his wife over an empty coffee maker turned into an assault involving Oreo cookies.

Police from the Lake County Sheriff’s Office say an argument between John Sandoval and his wife of over 40 years took place last weekend when his morning coffee routine was ruined by a coffee maker without any water in it.

Oreo cookies at a Walmart store in Fort Worth, Texas. (Photographer: Shelby Tauber/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The two got into a verbal argument that took a turn when Sandoval became “aggressive.” He then threw a package of Oreos at his wife, hitting her in the chest, and causing her to fall to the floor.

Sandoval then allegedly put his hands on his wife’s throat as she was on the floor. Although, according to reports, he did not restrict her airway.

The incident, which took place on Saturday, wasn’t reported until the next day. The woman’s daughter reportedly urged her to press charges for the Oreo assault.

While the deputies didn’t find any “obvious injuries” to the woman, Sandoval admitted to grabbing the package of Oreo cookies and throwing them at his wife. The affidavit said, he believed the cookies had hit her in the head, but wasn’t sure.

Florida man arrested after assault with Oreos. (Image Credit: Lake County Sheriffs Office via FOX 35)

If It Can Be Done There’s A Florida Man Out There Doing It

Sandoval had no recollection of grabbing his wife’s throat during his empty coffee maker rage. He was arrested and took a trip to the Lake County Jail for his troubles.

He was later charged with a felony for domestic battery on a person 65 years or older.

Sure, it’s frustrating to walk over to the coffee maker expecting it to be ready for action, only to find out that there isn’t any water in it.

Maybe it was his wife’s turn to fill it up the water. But that’s still no excuse to let it ruin a perfectly good Oreo cookie breakfast. Let’s hope this was a learning experience for this Florida man.