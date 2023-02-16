Florida Lawmakers Want to Criminalize Rushing the Field

Videos by OutKick

If two Florida lawmakers get their way, rushing the field may be a thing of the past in the Sunshine State.

State Senator Corey Simon of Tallahassee recently introduced a bill entitled “Interference with Sporting or Entertainment Events.”

The proposed legislation would make it a first-degree misdemeanor for those convicted of rushing the field. That would carry up to a year in jail and fines of up to $2,500 in penalties.

Rushing the field or storming a court would be defined as entering a “covered area” at a stadium or venue.

According to WCTV, a “covered area” is defined as “any area designated for use by players, coaches, officials, performers, or personnel administering a covered event that is on, or adjacent to, the area of performance or play.”

A similarly worded bill has been proposed by a member of the Florida House of Representatives.

The legislation is being justified as part of safety concerns. That’s become a greater priority after recent incidents. For example, when an Oregon Ducks player hit an Oregon State fan during the 2022 season.

That said, rushing the field is a college football tradition. And

AUBURN, AL – NOVEMBER 30: Fans take the field to celebrate with the Auburn Tigers after they defeated the Alabama Crimson Tide 34 to 28 at Jordan-Hare Stadium on November 30, 2013 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Should Rushing the Field Be Punished?

There are valid reasons to be concerned about safety on the field.

But it also feels a bit like the fun police coming for college sports.

Many of us believe that rushing the field should be reserved for truly stunning upsets. Or even the end of a major losing streak against a rival.

There’s a substantial case to be made for teams limiting the ability of fans to rush the field.

Yet that would take away hilarious incidents like South Carolina fans taking over Clemson’s home turf.

Applying criminal penalties to those who rush the field feels like a bridge too far. Destroying one of college football’s most storied traditions is not going to be popular with fans.

Although given how mediocre college football in Florida has been for the past several years, there may not be many opportunities for local fans to get themselves into trouble with the law.