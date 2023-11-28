Florida High School Principal Reassigned After Reportedly Allowing Transgender Athlete To Play On Girl’s Volleyball Team

Videos by OutKick

The principal and multiple staff members of a Florida high school have been reassigned following the launch of an investigation into a transgender athlete – a biological male – being allowed to play on the school’s girl’s volleyball team.

According to 7 News, the investigation pertains to a biological male who either is or has transitioned and was allowed to play on the girl’s team. Florida state law bans males from competing in women’s sports.

James Cecil, the principal of Monarch High School in Coconut Creek, along with the south Florida school’s assistant principal, athletic director, and volleyball coach have reportedly been moved to “non-school sites” according to the report. Another temporary athletic coach has had their duties paused amid the investigation as well.

An unidentified family friend of the transgender athlete told CBS Miami that they had yet to “come out” as trans and is pointing the finger at the investigation for outing the teenager.

The director of Safe Schools South Florida, Scott Galvin, is livid about the situation.

“It’s horrendous first on just a human level that the school would out somebody on an issue like this that’s obviously incredibly sensitive,” Galvin told CBS Miami.

“It’s just dumbfounding, and the Broward County Schools should be ashamed of themselves.”

The reactions from Monarch High students have been mixed.

“If he is a biological boy, I don’t think he should be able to play on a girl’s team,” a male student who possesses common sense told 7 News.

Other students have plans for a walkout in support of the trans community.

“If we were to just sit here and just get them to go to the boy’s team, then it would look like we are not supportive of people’s perspective on things, like, being a girl or a boy or whatever, and this school is really big on LGBTQ+ clubs and stuff like that, so, it kind of would look more hypocritical on our part,” an unidentified student told NBC 6.

Torey Alston of the Broward County Public School board assured that the investigation will follow facts and state law.

“The investigation will follow the facts and if it is revealed that state law is in question, I could tell you, we will follow state law,” Alston explained.

