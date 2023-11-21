Transgender Soccer Player Accused Of Breaking A Woman’s Knee Quits, Threatens Lawsuit After Rival Teams Refuse To Compete

Videos by OutKick

A transgender soccer player in England by the name of Francesca Needham is accused of breaking the knee of a female competitor with a shot. As a result, women’s teams around the league have refused to take the field against Needham who has not only decided to recently quit, but also threatened a discrimination lawsuit.

To recap in more simple terms, a biological man who identifies as a woman allegedly broke a woman’s knee and is so distraught female teams don’t want to take the field against them that they’re now trying to play the victim. If this isn’t peak 2023 behavior, I’m not sure what is.

Male footballer Francesca Needham has quit a women’s football team and threatened to sue for discrimination because females refused to play against him. Francesca recently caused a female player’s knee to break when she blocked a shot from him. He argues he was given clearance by… pic.twitter.com/xMH6CQFCvw — Two Genders One Truth (@2genders1truth) November 20, 2023

According to The Telegraph, at least four teams in the Sheffield women’s football league have boycotted matches against the Rossington Ladies team after the news of Needham allegedly causing a season-ending knee injury to a female competitor.

Needham commented on the team’s Facebook page announcing the decision to “step down from playing football for the foreseeable future” while hinting at a potential legal action.

“As some of you may have heard, Rossington Main Ladies FC has faced challenges from teams unwilling to play against us while I am on the field,” the statement read in part. “This unfortunate circumstance has prompted me to investigate pursuing a case of discrimination, as I believe it represents a breach of the code of conduct regarding diversity and inclusion, as well as safeguarding of adults in football established by both the Football Association and the Sheffield and Hallamshire Women and Girls League.”

The Football Association’s current transgender policy states “gender identity should not be a barrier to participation in football.” Players who are 16 and older and who are assigned male at birth wanting to compete in women’s soccer have to show their blood testosterone levels are “within natal female range for an appropriate length of time so as to minimize any potential advantage.” Annual checks of those blood testosterone levels are done, according to Sky News.

Needham was given clearance by the Football Association and appeared in two matches for Rossington in October.

Other Teams ‘Terrified’ To Play Against Biological Male

An opposing manager spoke with Daily Mail and explained it took all of five minutes for them to realize Needham was a biological male.

“It was obvious,” the manager explained. “Unfortunately, the FA allowed it to happen but didn’t let anyone know. She’s quite a big strong player. People have refused to play because they are worried about the safety of the players.”

“My players were backing out of challenges as psychologically it’s quite a big thing, when you are playing against a biological man it’s quite scary. They were terrified.”

Another manager of one of the teams that backed out of playing Needham’s squad explained that there are 16 and 17-year-old girls on his team “and their parents weren’t too keen to put their welfare at risk.”

Needham’s statement was posted by team secretary Garth Restell who closed the Facebook post by writing “in unity we defeat discrimination.” Restell also posted about a player suffering a season-ending knee injury on October 30, presumed to be the same player who was taken out by Needham’s shot.

The league has not commented on the matter outside of saying the circumstance is bound by FA rules.