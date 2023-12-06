Florida Gators Coach Billy Napier Brutally Mocked By High Schooler During Visit

Videos by OutKick

You wanna know how awful it is being a Florida Gators fan right now? Billy Napier, who just finished his second season, not only spent the first week of December recruiting because there’s no bowl game to prepare for, but he got ruthlessly trolled by a 15-year-old along the way.

Now, I’ll hand it to Napier — he took it in stride. I respect him for that. But this may be the most depressing/funniest thing I’ve ever witnessed as a Gators fan:

Sun Belt Billy stays losing pic.twitter.com/GjI03ICwn5 — Barstool LSU (@LSUBarstool) December 5, 2023

Billy Napier and the Florida Gators are the laughingstock of the SEC

My God. Where do I report a murder live-streamed on Twitter? Is Elon still in charge of that department or did he fire them, too?

Absolutely brutal troll here from a kid who just got out of Algebra II. Can’t believe Billy Napier didn’t smack him in the mouth. At the very least you have to tell him to “f–k off,” right? But he just takes it, which I reckon is the smart thing to do when you’re on the trail.

It’s also the smart thing to do when your defense got shredded to the tune of 52 points last month in Baton Rouge. You don’t have much of a leg to stand on after that.

This happened in Billy’s backyard, too! This was at Cardinal Mooney High School in Sarasota! Wasn’t even an out-of-state trip. Happened just a few hours from Gainesville. Brutal.

Anyway, not sure there’s much Napier could do or say here.

The Gators stunk last season. They stunk even worse this season. The 2024 schedule is one of the most brutal college football schedules I’ve ever seen and I’m not sure there’s anyone exciting in the pipeline.

Oh yeah, and Texas and Oklahoma are on the way.

It’s great, to be, a Florida Gator!