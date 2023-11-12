Fan Catches Wild Duck That Crashed LSU-Florida Game

Videos by OutKick

LSU welcomed all sorts of visitors to Tiger Stadium for a game against the Florida Gators, including a rather unexpected one.

During a stoppage of play in Saturday’s SEC matchup, a duck landed in the middle of Death Valley, completely unaware of all the chaos going on around him. He seemed rather happy and unbothered by the commotion surrounding him, a picture of contentment. Maybe he just got lost on his way home, or maybe Connor Stalions was testing out his newest sign-stealing method.

Either way, security eventually approached the duck to send him on his way. After all, if he stayed, the bird stood no chance of surviving a tackle from the Tigers defense.

So he briskly flew away, this time into the stands. After meandering underneath a bench for a few seconds, he made his way to the stands, possibly looking for an escape route.

But things took a wild – or should I say, quackers – turn once the duck emerged from hiding.

A proactive fan rushed down to the waterfowl and grabbed him with one hand. Obviously, he had to do it one-handed, since he couldn’t put down his beer for such an important task. You’ve gotta have your priorities in order.

As they say across Louisiana on opening weekend: Bad day to be a duck.



Death Valley never fails to amaze me. Watch until the end — trust me. pic.twitter.com/TqGzJH7plY — Cody Worsham (@CodyWorsham) November 12, 2023

After the electric snag, the fan proudly hoisted his trophy in the air, and Death Valley went berserk. Let’s just hope the man freed that duck and didn’t bring him home for dinner.

In a game featuring Tigers and Gators, who would have guessed a duck would be the star?