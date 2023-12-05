Florence Pugh Cracked In The Face During Film Event: VIDEO

Videos by OutKick

Florence Pugh had a rough time with a fan during a film event in Brazil.

The popular actress was at a Comic Con event in São Paulo, Brazil promoting “Dune: Part Two” with her fellow stars, and things took a turn for the worse when an idiot decided to throw something at her.

She was posing for what seemed like a photo with the entire crew when an unknown object flew in and cracked her in the face.

To say Pugh and her co-stars were shocked would be an understatement. The unknown object hit her square in the face, and she looked like she had no idea how to react.

You can watch the entire situation play out below, and let me know your reactions at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Someone threw something at Florence Pugh and hit her in the face at #CCXP23 pic.twitter.com/aWB7J0gOyV — Timmytea (@timmostea) December 3, 2023

I will never understand why idiots do things like this. Pugh getting cracked square in the face is hardly the first time something like this has happened.

Bebe Rexha got her face jacked up during a show when a fan thought it was appropriate to hit her in the face with a phone. She ended up needing to get stitches in her face.

It’s absolutely stunning how dumb and immature some people in this world can be.

Actress Florence Pugh hit in the face by an object during film event in Brazil. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

What would drive someone to hit someone with an object in the face? The fact it’s a stranger makes it even worse. Why would anyone see a person they don’t know at an event and think, “You know what I’m going to do? Crack them in the face!”

It’s beyond stupid and unacceptable.

Florence Pugh hit in the face while at event in Brazil. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage)

Fortunately, Pugh appeared to not be hurt. Mostly just shaken up and shocked. Hopefully, people come to their senses and this kind of stuff comes to an end. It’s just insane.