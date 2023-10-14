Flight Bound For Florida Returns To Panama After Adult Diaper Is Mistaken For A Bomb

Videos by OutKick

A flight headed to Florida had to pop a U-turn and return to Panama because of reports of a bomb in one of the plane’s bathrooms. Fortunately, officials failed to find any kind of explosive, but they did find the cause for alarm and it wasn’t a bomb, it was an adult diaper.

The Boeing 737-800 took off from Tocumen International Airport with its sights set on Tampa. However, instead of catching a Lightning game or grabbing a Cuban sandwich, all 144 passengers had to return to Panama City due to a report of a possible bomb in a restroom.

This is good. You want to take every precaution with this kind of thing. Sure, no one likes being inconvenienced, but it beats the alternative.

The flight landed on an isolated strip of runway, according to the Associated Press, and all of the passengers were helped off the plane.

At this point, security climbed aboard and checked out the potential explosive device.

“We had it on a secure runway where police special explosives canine units and special forces examined the object, and found it to be an adult diaper, ruling out any risk,” the airport’s head of security said.

As it turns out it wasn’t an explosive device at all, it was actually a disposable adult diaper.

In fairness, to whoever called this in, a tightly wrapped pair of depends could look like some kind of hastily made improvised explosive device. Plus, it’s always better to be safe than sorry. Hell, I don’t think I would’ve known any better.

The person I feel for is the one who was hoping their diaper usage might fly under the radar.

Not cause a safety kerfuffle.

Follow on X: @Matt Reigle