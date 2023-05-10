LSU Basketball Star Flau’jae Johnson Mocks 9/11 In New Rap Song

Videos by OutKick

LSU basketball player Flau’jae Johnson mocked 9/11 and the Twin Towers being attacked in a now-deleted video.

The talented Tigers basketball player released a new rap song, and there’s one specific line that is proving to be a huge problem. Johnson appeared to mock 9/11 and the Twin Towers being attacked by scumbag terrorists during a play on words.

“In this 911 blowing smoke just like them towers,” Johnson rapped in the now-deleted rap video. The reference to a 911 is about a car but the part about “them towers” is a clear reference to the Twin Towers being attacked and thousands dying on 9/11.

While she deleted the entire rap video, you can see her sing the line in question below.

“In this 911 blowing smoke just like those towers.” – Flau’jae Johnson.



Take a bow @LSUwbkb. A player on your team mocked those who died on 9/11 by comparing it to a Porsche.



Disgusting. I know people who still struggle to sleep at night because of what they did in war after… pic.twitter.com/AFmw2zK6mf — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) May 9, 2023

An LSU official told me late Tuesday night, “We spoke with Flau’jae this evening, and while she never intended to offend or upset anyone with her lyrics, she expressed sincere remorse for any possibility of a misunderstanding and immediately took the video down. We will learn and grow from this experience together.”

Flau’jae Johnson deletes rap video after referencing the Twin Towers and 9/11.

It’s worth noting the LSU star wasn’t even alive when 9/11 happened. In fact, she wouldn’t be born for a couple more years.

She clearly has no idea the gravity of the situation. Nineteen hijackers killed thousands of Americans on that horrific morning nearly 22 years ago.

I remember it like it was yesterday, and I was just a kid. The carnage, death and evil was unspeakable. Now, take a moment to stop and think about those who lost loved ones but feel hearing Flau’jae Johnson compare it to driving in a car.

Imagine your dad being an NYC firefighter who went to work one day thinking it was just another morning and then never returning.

Flau’jae Johnson deletes video where she mocked 9/11 and the Twin Towers being attacked. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

What about all the men who went to defend freedom during the Global War on Terrorism? I know a lot of men who left for war one person and came back changed forever. That all ties back to 9/11. Does the PTSD and all the killing those heroes experienced come off as funny to Flau’jae Johnson.

There are men who killed countless people, lost friends, lost dogs and struggled with the aftermath in ways most people reading this can’t ever understand. The average American at least understands the severity of the situation.

Flau’jae Johnson apparently thinks it’s funny enough to throw in a rap song.

"It's brutal."



Dave Nielsen dedicated his life to killing terrorists who beheaded Americans, used women as human shields and burned kids alive.



There was an unspoken rule when one of his teammates or a dog was killed:



Unleash revenge on the enemy words can't describe. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/bH5stIVChA — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) April 29, 2023

This can be a teachable moment.

While it’d be easy for me to just sit here and crush Flau’jae Johnson for making a very dumb decision, that won’t actually fix anything in the long run.

Johnson is a teenager who clearly doesn’t understand history or the sacrifice of those who lost everything. Instead of just destroying her for being a moron, there’s a much better outcome here that helps everyone, and it’s something the LSU statement actually references.

Flau’jae Johnson deletes rap video referencing 9/11. (Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)

Seeing the LSU basketball star grow and learn from this would be great. If LSU knows what it’s doing (remains to be seen), Flau’jae Johnson will meet with some families from 9/11 and meet with veterans who looked the enemy in the eyes and didn’t blink.

It’s unlikely Johnson has malice in her heart. She’s just ignorant of the history of her own country. The LSU basketball player clearly doesn’t know there’s heroes among us who avenged the murders that were carried out on September 11, 2001. There’s without a doubt many in Baton Rouge who would love to share their experiences.

If LSU can’t find anyone, they can reach out to me and I’ll happily put them in contact with people who killed and lost a lot of friends after 9/11. It’s better for Flau’jae Johnson to grow and learn about those we lost and those who fought back than to just condemn her.

Flau’jae Johnson rapped about the Twin Towers in a now-deleted video. (Photo by Robert Giroux/Getty Images)

She made an indefensible decision with her lyrics, but there’s still a path for her to come out of this situation with a lot more knowledge than she entered. At the end of the day, that’s the best outcome.