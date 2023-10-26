‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Screening Morphs Into Movie Theater Melee

Videos by OutKick

Universal’s new horror flick Five Nights At Freddy’s hasn’t even been officially released, but it’s already the weekend box office leader for in-theater brawls.

The film is based on the video game series of the same name. They involve trying to survive in a Chuck E. Cheese-like (though for legal reasons, definitely not Chuck E. Cheese) pizza joint where the animatronic band comes to life and tries to kill the night watchman.

So, in other words, this thing is Oscar bait…

Anyway, the film officially hits theaters this Friday, but there were apparently some advanced showings.

And speaking of “hitting theaters” there was a lot of hitting in this one particular theater.

An X user with the name @jojoincel (we’ve all got some questions about the name, but those are for another day) posted a video of a group of people throwing hands during one showing.

there was a fight at the fnaf movie #FNAF pic.twitter.com/AYrdWQvZKi — mikey 🧩 (@jojoincel) October 25, 2023

The 9-second clip doesn’t provide any context for how this all got started.

It does look like the credits were rolling when this all started. If there’s anything positive to be taken from this, it’s that the combatants were at least considerate enough to wait for the movie to end.

What’s disturbing is that this seems like a one-sided bout. You’ve got dudes wailing on people sitting in their seats. Terrible seats too. Way too close to the screen.

After seeing this, you may be happy to know that Five Nights At Freddy’s will be streaming on Peacock starting the same day it has its wide release in theaters.

There’s probably a lower chance of getting cold-cocked on your couch (still not zero, but lower).

