Remember Josh Hutcherson From ‘Hunger Games’? His New Horror Film Looks Like It Was Written By Someone Tripping On Acid

Josh Hutcherson’s new movie “Five Nights at Freddy’s” looks absolutely bonkers.

Hutcherson became a major name in acting when he starred in four “Hunger Games” films as Peeta Mellark – a main character.

However, none of his other roles have come close to getting as much attention. His “Red Dawn” film should be outlawed for being trash, and while “Escobar: Paradise Lost” was solid, it went largely unnoticed in 2015.

Josh Hutcherson will star in “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” (Photo by Todd Williamson/Getty Images for RADiUS)

Now, he’s starring in “Five Nights at Freddy’s,” and it looks like the writers decided to trip on acid or a laundry list of other substances before hammering out a script for the film based on the video games.

The plot is described as, “A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

However, that hardly does it justice. Go ahead and do yourself a favor and watch the trailer below. It will be the most outrageous thing you see all day.

Will Josh Hutcherson’s “Five Nights at Freddy’s” be a dud?

Seriously, what the hell did we just all watch? This film looks comically weird, and I say that as someone who can get down with the horror genre. Granted, I never played the video games, but is this what they’re like?

This just seems like a bridge too far. There’s one simple rule that must be followed when it comes to horror movies.

The film has to commit to going full dark or being self-aware, funny and fun. Very few films can successfully straddle that line. The “Scream” series is the most famous example of doing it both, and the “Fear Street” trilogy was also great.

Other than that, a horror movie has to pick a lane and stick to it. Otherwise, you’re just asking for a disaster to unfold.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” simply doesn’t appear to know what it wants to be, and again, this looks like something that was cooked up after a long acid trip. A horror story being told in an arcade/pizza joint isn’t the worst idea, but what are we doing here?

A security guard? When is the last time you visited an arcade and saw a security guard? Has anyone ever gone to a pizza restaurant and had to bypass security first?

I definitely have not. Again, I understand it’s based on some video games, but something has to give. At least with the original setting of “Friday the 13th,” a youth camp makes perfect sense. “Halloween” saw death unfold in a regular suburban area. All of that’s believable. I’m struggling to buy a security guard has ever stepped foot in a pizza arcade.

You can catch “Five Nights at Freddy’s” starting October 27 on Peacock. It might be worth watching just for the laughs.