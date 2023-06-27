‘Five Nights At Freddy’s’ Trailer Promises Horrifying And Violent Ride

Videos by OutKick

Upon further review, it looks like “Five Nights at Freddy’s” might be a solid horror movie.

A promo dropped back in May for the horror movie based on a popular video game series, and I shredded it here at OutKick.

It looked like a really bad B-movie. I had to make sure it wasn’t a parody film starring Josh Hutcherson. It’s very real and the first promo was very underwhelming.

Well, a second preview dropped Tuesday for fans around the country, and it honestly looks incredibly legit.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” looks like the real deal.

The plot of the film is simply described as, “The film follows a troubled security guard as he begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the night shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

Simple enough, right” Hutcherson plays the security guard and finds himself way in over his head. Well, the new preview will take people from thinking the movie is a joke to perhaps buying some tickets.

Major props to whoever at Universal is responsible for the new trailer. That person or people involved successfully changed the narrative on “Five Nights at Freddy’s.”

It no longer looks like a bad SNL skit. The horror movie with the former “Hunger Games” star looks like it might actually be worth seeing.

Josh Hutcherson stars in “Five Nights at Freddy’s.” (Photo by Tibrina Hobson/WireImage)

Let me go ahead and take it one step further. It definitely appears like a must-watch for movie fans who like fun horror movies.

“Five Nights at Freddy’s” gives off very similar vibes with this trailer to what Netflix did with “Fear Street.” Those movies were the most fun horror movies in years, and perfectly balanced humor and darkness.

That’s borderline impossible to successfully accomplish in the horror genre.

It now appears “Five Nights at Freddy’s” might also do the same. The film drops in theaters and on Peacock October 27. I’ve done a 180 turn from definitely passing to putting it on the movie list for fall.