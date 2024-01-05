Five Charged Over Some Of The 7,000 Death Threats Colorado State Safety Henry Blackburn Received After His Hit On Colorado’s Travis Hunter

Videos by OutKick

Five people are facing charges related to the more than 7,000 death threats Colorado State Rams safety Henry Blackburn received after hitting Colorado Buffaloes two-way star Travis Hunter back in September.

Fort Collins Police announced on Facebook that five people — 1 adult and 4 juveniles — were facing misdemeanor charges related to making death threats

“The player received approximately 7,000 threats on social media varying in severity and nature, which were very concerning to Fort Collins Police as well as the involved player,” the post reads. “Fort Collins Crimes Against Persons Detectives began an investigation into these threats.”

The post doesn’t provide the exact charges (the police cited “statutory protections of juvenile offenders.”

Additionally, they didn’t name the Colorado State player the threats were directed toward, however, Blackburn was known to have received many following the incident against Colorado.

Blackburn Faced Threats After Hit On Travis Hunter In OT Thriller

The Colorado State safety and his family faced a torrential downpour of threats on social media for the hit that came in the Rams’ overtime loss to the Buffaloes on September 16. You may recall that this was when the Buffaloes were the biggest story in all of sports.

So, there were a lot of eyes on the game. Following the controversial play, a lot of folks were not happy.

Henry Blackburn was assessed a personal foul after this late hit on Travis Hunter. pic.twitter.com/0avKi1erLU — ESPN (@espn) September 17, 2023

Blackburn was assessed a personal foul on the play, but it injured Hunter who missed a substantial amount of playing time after what started off looking like a potential Heisman Trophy-caliber campaign (then the wheels kind of fell off for the Buffaloes).

Of course, no matter how upset you are, it’s never okay to send threats to a player or their family. Clearly, a lot of people forgot this. So, the Fort Collins police chief issued a reminder.

“It is common for emotions to run high during sporting events,” Chief Jeff Swoboda is quoted as saying in the Facebook post. “However, making threats to the physical safety of a person will not be tolerated and will be investigated fully by FCPS.”

He’s right, people should handle it more like Travis Hunter did. He and Blackburn buried the hatchet in the days after the hit.

Great to see: Colorado's Travis Hunter and Colorado State's Henry Blackburn met and and hung out to show fans they're good after Blackburn received death threats from people following his hit on Hunter 👏



Hopefully this stops the death threats to Blackburn and his family, that… https://t.co/uGQJ7nmBoI pic.twitter.com/e7n3KVP9Dc — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 28, 2023

Follow on X: @Matt_Reigle