Travis Hunter Meets Up With CSU Player Who Delivered Devastating Hit

Videos by OutKick

It appears there’s no bad blood between Travis Hunter and CSU safety Henry Blackburn.

Hunter is expected to miss at least three games after Blackburn delivered an incredibly devastating hit on the Colorado star during a week three matchup.

The Buffaloes CB/WR suffered a lacerated liver, and many viewed the hit from the CSU safety as incredibly dirty.

An absolute cheap shot by Colorado State leaves Travis Hunter sidelined with an injury 🚑



Colorado State classless early



pic.twitter.com/7N1KmtWdyJ — Run Pure Sports (@RunPureSports) September 17, 2023

The backlash was so significant that Blackburn allegedly was receiving death threats, and Deion Sanders had to tell people to stop.

Well, it looks like both sides are ready to move on and put it all behind them. Blackburn re-shared a short post on his Instagram story of him meeting up with the Colorado star.

It certainly appeared everything is all good between them.

Colorado DB Travis Hunter hung out with Colorado State DB Henry Blackburn, the player who delivered the late hit on him.



(h/t @CUBarstool, @DTJamesMitchell) pic.twitter.com/J6PlVd37n8 — Shehan Jeyarajah (@ShehanJeyarajah) September 28, 2023

Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn meet up.

This is great to see from both sides. Hunter never held any malice in his heart after getting rocked by Blackburn. In fact, he came right out and said things like that happen in football.

It was a very different message than what was shared by Shilo Sanders. Deion’s son told the media after the hit, “I really wanted to whoop that dude that did that to him. For real. Like after the game or something. If I see him just around here somewhere, he’s got to watch out. That really made me mad, you know, just seeing them try to play dirty like that. That was crazy. I thought something would happen punishment wise because if one of us did that…If I did that, I think it would be, like, way crazy. Way crazier than that. They would have kicked me out for sure. So, I ain’t really like that.”

Shilo’s comments were stupid and could have escalated a situation already loaded with heated rhetoric.

Travis Hunter meets up with Henry Blackburn after brutal hit. (Cris Tiller / For the Coloradoan / USA TODAY NETWORK)

It appears there’s no issues between Blackburn and Hunter, and the situation should be behind everyone. No point in continuing to drag it out. Big hits happen in football. Forgive, forget and move on. It appears that’s what Travis Hunter and Henry Blackburn are both doing.