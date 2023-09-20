Deion Sanders’ Son Shares Menacing Message About Player Who Hit Travis Hunter: ‘Watch Out’

Videos by OutKick

Deion Sanders wants people to move past Henry Blackburn’s hit on Travis Hunter, but his son Shilo doesn’t seem to feel the same way.

Hunter was hospitalized with a lacerated liver following a hit from the CSU Rams DB that many viewed as incredibly dirty.

The Colorado star will now miss several games. Deion Sanders addressed the media telling people the death threats against Blackburn must stop, and Hunter also came out and said stuff happens in football.

An absolute cheap shot by Colorado State leaves Travis Hunter sidelined with an injury 🚑



Colorado State classless early



pic.twitter.com/7N1KmtWdyJ — Run Pure Sports (@RunPureSports) September 17, 2023

While Deion and Hunter might be preaching calm and attempting to move on, Shilo Sanders thinks Henry Blackburn should be on the lookout if they’re ever around each other.

“I really wanted to whoop that dude that did that to him. For real. Like after the game or something. If I see him just around here somewhere, he’s got to watch out. That really made me mad, you know, just seeing them try to play dirty like that. That was crazy. I thought something would happen punishment wise because if one of us did that…If I did that, I think it would be, like, way crazy. Way crazier than that. They would have kicked me out for sure. So, I ain’t really like that,” Shilo told the media Tuesday.

Shilo Sanders’ message is a bit different from Deion’s.

Shilo’s message to the media is more or less the exact opposite tone of his dad’s when he spoke to the media Tuesday.

“Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game. He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline. You could call it dirty. You can say he was just playing the game of football. But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats. This is still a young man trying to make it in life, a guy that is trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors. He does not deserve a death threat over a game,” the Colorado head coach said.

He further added, “At the end of the day, this is a game. Someone must win. Someone must lose. Everybody continues their life the next day. I’m saddened if there’s any of our fans that are on the other side of those threats. I would hope and pray not. But that kid was just playing the best of his ability and he made a mistake. I forgive him, CU, our entire team forgive him. Travis has forgiven him. Let’s move on.”

Very classy move by Deion Sanders, who made sure to say this during his press conference today:



"Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game… This is a still young man trying to make it in life … He does not deserve a death threat over a game."



"I forgive… pic.twitter.com/bx64k0ypgY — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 19, 2023

While Deion shared a very rational and smart opinion on the situation, his son seems to still be letting the situation be digging at him.

It’s unlikely Shilo Sanders would do anything if he saw Henry Blackburn. It’s almost certainly all talk, but the world is a crazy place.

You never know what insane person could be listening and decide to act on the rhetoric of telling someone they “got to watch out.”

Shilo Sanders reacts to Henry Blackburn’s hit on Travis Hunter. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)

Shilo Sanders should be much better than that, and he should certainly know better. His dad set a great example, and he should follow it.