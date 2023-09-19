Deion Sanders Responds To Backlash Against Colorado State’s Henry Blackburn: ‘He Does Not Deserve A Death Threat Over A Game’

Videos by OutKick

One day after a story was released detailing death threats that Colorado State DB Henry Blackburn was receiving after his hit on Travis Hunter, Deion Sanders is calling for it to stop.

Colorado State defensive back Henry Blackburn has been put in the spotlight following his controversial hit on Colorado’s Travis Hunter. Unfortunately, this has led to him and his family receiving threatening phone calls and messages.

Now, Deion Sanders says none of this constitutes a player or his family receiving threats.

"Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game… This is a still young man trying to make it in life … He does not deserve a death threat over a game."



“Henry Blackburn is a good player who played a phenomenal game. He made a tremendous hit on Travis on the sideline,” Deion Sanders said. “You could call it dirty. You can say he was just playing the game of football. But whatever it was, it does not constitute that he should be receiving death threats. This is still a young man trying to make it in life, a guy that is trying to live his dream and hopefully graduate with honors. He does not deserve a death threat over a game.

“At the end of the day, this is a game. Someone must win. Someone must lose. Everybody continues their life the next day. I’m saddened if there’s any of our fans that are on the other side of those threats. I would hope and pray not. But that kid was just playing the best of his ability and he made a mistake. I forgive him, CU, our entire team forgive him. Travis has forgiven him. Let’s move on.”

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders during his walk around the field before the Rocky Mountain Showdown against the CSU Rams at Folsom Field September 16, 2023. (Photo by Andy Cross/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Henry Blackburn’s Family Receiving Threats, Address Listed

Henry Blackburn’s family address, along with his campus address have also been published, leading to safety concerns from the school. AD Joe Parker told Thamel that Colorado State police are working with the local authorities to track down the threats.

“We’re very concerned about our player’s safety, as Henry and his family have continued to receive these threats,” Joe Parker told ESPN. “Henry never intended to put anyone in harm’s way on the football field. It’s not what we teach or coach. We hope that the irrational vitriol directed at Henry stops immediately.”

Travis Hunter responded on Monday night to the hit, while playing a video game.

“It’s football at the end of the day, I just stay humble. It’s football, something bad is gonna happen on the field sooner rather than later. Just gotta get up and fight again, that’s what I try to do. Good thing the doctor’s stopped me, because if there was no darkness there I would’ve still been out there playing.

“I’m thankful for everybody that helped me that day, and work on a speedy recovery.”

Travis Hunter opens up on his injury after Saturday's game

Hopefully everyone can move on from this controversial hit on the field and stop with the nonsense. If Travis Hunter and Deion Sanders are ready to move on, then let the situation die down.

There’s no reason for a player to be fearing for his life.