First USFL Touchdown Features Late Hit & No Flag On The Play

The USFL wasted no time providing entertaining spring football, with New Jersey Generals quarterback Luis Perez connecting with receiver Randy Satterfield on a three-yard score just 3:09 into the first quarter.

Satterfield certainly paid for it, taking a vicious hit to the ribs after he had already completed the catch.

Stallions defensive back Tae Hayes’ hit went unflagged, despite Satterfield clearly being shaken up after the hit. Satterfield appeared to get the wind knocked out of him and remained down for a few seconds after.

Physicality has been on full display early, with a few big hits spotted. A welcome change for fans looking for a mix of old school football without flags becoming a prevalent part of the game.

With the first quarter coming to a close, the Generals and Stallions are deadlocked at seven. Follow along here for LIVE analysis and reaction.

