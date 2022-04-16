USFL Opening Game: LIVE Analysis & Reaction

The USFL is underway! The kickoff to the inaugural season is here, with the New Jersey Generals taking on the Birmingham Stallions from Protective Stadium in Birmingham, Alabama.

OutKick has you covered throughout the game with updates and live reactions from social media.

LIVE Analysis & Reaction

Lots of new quirks that make the USFL unique, including the drone cam and players/coaches being mic’ed up all game long. Good example there as Stallions quarterback Alex McGough was shaken up on the bench. Broadcast team cuts to McGough on the sideline who provides his own injury report.

One quarter down and the USFL is the No. 1 trend on Twitter. Easy to see why.

Okay #USFL.



You got my attention. — Mitch Campbell (@Mitchscampbell) April 17, 2022

Alright I’m sold on #USFL consider me a Birmingham Stallions super fan. Is McGoo the greatest quarterback I’ve ever seen? Maybe — Brentyn Young (@Brentyndo) April 17, 2022

How about that! A one-handed, 35-yard score from Osirus Mitchell… atta way to make a name for yourself! A FAST start from both offenses on a perfect night in Birmingham.

The over in @usfl is looking outstanding. Great start. Perfect night in Birmingham. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) April 16, 2022

Coach JB seems to love the kickoffs from the 25-yard line…

Well we’re certainly wasting zero time bringin’ the action tonight, eh! Gotta love a 49-yard bomb to start it off. And a touchdown on the opening drive. A GREAT way to start for the USFL.

