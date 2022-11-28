First Poster Arrives For ‘Cocaine Bear,’ The Story of a Deadly Bear That OD’d On Pounds of Angel Dust

Two years ago, OutKick’s Joe Kinsey dared to ask: Will you watch a movie on the bear who OD’d after crushing 70 pounds of cocaine?

To all who answered ‘yes’ or ‘hell yes’ over their love of cinema, popcorn and 8-balls of angel dust, that dream movie concept is almost here.

The first poster for Cocaine Bear was released Monday, giving us a glimpse of the stimulant-fueled joyride that moviegoers will experience on Feb. 24, 2023.

The newly released graphic shows us the titular bear raging out with a West Hollywood aura of cocaine outlining its massive chassis.

Inspired by actual events, the story will be based on a 175-pound black bear that overdosed on a massive batch of cocaine while becoming the deadliest animal on the face of this planet in the mere minutes it had to live.

The bear got his paws on the drugs after a smuggler flying over Knoxville, Tennessee, dropped his massive load because of being over-encumbered while parachuting.

As relayed by Kinsey, an autopsy on the dusty apex predator detailed that its stomach was “packed to the brim with cocaine” and died due to “cerebral hemorrhaging, respiratory failure, hyperthermia, renal failure, heart failure and a stroke.”

Or what some of us call a “good time.”

“This graphic looks like one an athletic department puts out to announce they’ve hired cocaine bear as head football coach,” one Twitter fan noted.

The film stars the late Ray Liotta in his final on-screen experience following his death earlier this year. It is also being produced by the guys who spearheaded The Lego Movie and 21 Jump Street cinematic franchise.

Predictions for this movie are placing it on the Oscars watchlist and indicating that it will usurp James Cameron’s Avatar (2008) for the high-grossing film of all time ($2.79B).

And we agree.

The only wild card in this production will be director Elizabeth Banks, who has cut her teeth behind the camera with mild flops such as the 2019 Charlie’s Angels reboot and Pitch Perfect 2.

Will you be watching this flick? And if so, will you go in sober?

Me when the Cocaine Bear takes the cocaine in Cocaine Bear pic.twitter.com/LQrvhqNUFM — JackWatchMovies (@JackMovies17) November 28, 2022

COCAINE BEAR SWEEP pic.twitter.com/s1k1Cc9ypz — Sol Badman (@Okamics2) November 28, 2022