Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Drug Test Results Negative After Partying Hard

updated

Sorry for partying, but I’m clean, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told her critics last week as called on the pol to prove she’s not on drugs.

And now the results are in for the 36-year-old who doesn’t deny suckin’ down some booze to crank up the fun.

According to Reuters, Marin’s drug test, which was conducted Friday, says she’s…NEGATIVE.

“I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age,” Marin said last week as her critics continued their attacks after a social media post was leaked.

Prime Minister Sanna Marin drug test
Finland’s 36-year-old prime minister Sanna Marin agreed to take a drug test to show that her hard-partying lifestyle doesn’t include drugs, just booze / Twitter / Getty

According to a Finnish government official, Marin, who reportedly paid for her own test, was checked for cocaine, amphetamines, cannabis and opioids.

Negative, negative, negative and negative.

If you’re wondering about U.S. politicians being drug tested, there’s a provision in the House rules that leadership could use, but, according to a 2019 RollCall report, no speaker has required members to take a test.

“Elected officials in Washington, D.C., should be subject to the same kind of random drug screenings that blue-collar, working-class Americans have to endure,” Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins said that year.

Under Higgins’ plan, lawmakers would take a random drug test once per term.

It doesn’t seem like Sanna would have a problem with that plan and then do some bi-partisan boozing after testing.

Sanna Marin, Jonas Lundqvist
Sanna Marin, Finland’s prime minister (Roni Rekomaa/Bloomberg via Getty Images)
The Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland, Sanna Marin, appears after a meeting with the President of the Government, at the Moncloa. (Photo By EUROPA PRESS/E. Parra. POOL via Getty Images)

drugsFinlandpartyprime ministerSanna Marin

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

Leave a Reply