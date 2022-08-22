Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin’s Drug Test Results Negative After Partying Hard

Sorry for partying, but I’m clean, Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin told her critics last week as called on the pol to prove she’s not on drugs.

And now the results are in for the 36-year-old who doesn’t deny suckin’ down some booze to crank up the fun.

According to Reuters, Marin’s drug test, which was conducted Friday, says she’s…NEGATIVE.

“I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age,” Marin said last week as her critics continued their attacks after a social media post was leaked.

According to a Finnish government official, Marin, who reportedly paid for her own test, was checked for cocaine, amphetamines, cannabis and opioids.

Negative, negative, negative and negative.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

If you’re wondering about U.S. politicians being drug tested, there’s a provision in the House rules that leadership could use, but, according to a 2019 RollCall report, no speaker has required members to take a test.

“Elected officials in Washington, D.C., should be subject to the same kind of random drug screenings that blue-collar, working-class Americans have to endure,” Louisiana Rep. Clay Higgins said that year.

Under Higgins’ plan, lawmakers would take a random drug test once per term.

It doesn’t seem like Sanna would have a problem with that plan and then do some bi-partisan boozing after testing.