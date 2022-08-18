Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin Is Partying Again, Urged To Take Drug Test

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who has a history of partying her ass off, is back in the news after a video leaked showing the 36-year-old head of state back at it and it has left at least one politician urging the leader to take a drug test.

Marin pushed back on the notion that she needs drugs to get loose.

“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things,” Prime Minister Marin said at a Thursday press conference.

In a video taken off Instagram, Marin is shown dancing and cutting loose with friends that include Finnish musicians, TV stars and fellow politicians.

Finnish politician Mikko Kärnä tweeted Thursday that Sanna should take a drug test and the results should be made public. “The people are also allowed to expect this from their prime minister,” he wrote.

Finland’s Prime Minister @MarinSanna is in the headlines after a video of her partying was leaked today. She has previously been criticized for attending too many music festivals & spending too much on partying instead of ruling. The critics say it’s not fitting for a PM. pic.twitter.com/FbOhdTeEGw — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 17, 2022

These are wild times for Marin and Finland considering her country, which shares 800 miles of border with Russia, is in the final stages of joining NATO.

“Finland’s accession to NATO would have serious military and political repercussions,” the Russian ministry warned in February.

“We regard the Finnish government’s commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe,” Russian Military Affairs official Maria Zakharova added.

Marin countered all of this by shaking her ass at some wild house party while Putin’s off fighting Ukraine.

Talk about wild times.

And if you want Sanna to take a drug test, she’s up for it. She told reporters there’s “no problem taking tests.”

“I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age,” she added.