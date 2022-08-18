Finland’s Prime Minister Sanna Marin Is Partying Again, Urged To Take Drug Test

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, who has a history of partying her ass off, is back in the news after a video leaked showing the 36-year-old head of state back at it and it has left at least one politician urging the leader to take a drug test.

Marin pushed back on the notion that she needs drugs to get loose.

“I have not used drugs myself, or anything other than alcohol. I’ve danced, sung and partied and done perfectly legal things,” Prime Minister Marin said at a Thursday press conference.

Finland prime minister sanna marin partying photos
Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, 36, says she parties without drugs, but she does like to mix in an alcoholic beverage here and there / Twitter / Getty

In a video taken off Instagram, Marin is shown dancing and cutting loose with friends that include Finnish musicians, TV stars and fellow politicians.

Finnish politician Mikko Kärnä tweeted Thursday that Sanna should take a drug test and the results should be made public. “The people are also allowed to expect this from their prime minister,” he wrote.

These are wild times for Marin and Finland considering her country, which shares 800 miles of border with Russia, is in the final stages of joining NATO.

“Finland’s accession to NATO would have serious military and political repercussions,” the Russian ministry warned in February.

“We regard the Finnish government’s commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe,” Russian Military Affairs official Maria Zakharova added.

Marin countered all of this by shaking her ass at some wild house party while Putin’s off fighting Ukraine.

Sanna Marin, Jonas Lundqvist

Talk about wild times.

And if you want Sanna to take a drug test, she’s up for it. She told reporters there’s “no problem taking tests.”

“I have a family life, I have a work life and I have free time to spend with my friends. Pretty much the same as many people my age,” she added.

The Prime Minister of the Republic of Finland, Sanna Marin, appears after a meeting in Madrid, Spain. (Photo By EUROPA PRESS/E. Parra. POOL via Getty Images)

 

Finland

