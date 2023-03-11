Final Four Favorites? Dan Dakich Likes Gonzaga, Alabama, Duke Among Others

Videos by OutKick

March Madness is in full swing, with the NCAA Tournament brackets being unveiled on Sunday. And what better way to ring in the tourney than OutKick’s own Dan Dakich heading to the mothership and doing a little preaching on a Saturday morning?!

Dakich – shockingly donning an Indiana shirt – joined Will Cain on Fox & Friends Saturday and gave out some of favorites to make a Final Four run with the NCAA Tournament set to begin this week.

One of the teams, if you couldn’t tell by Dan’s outfit, is obvious. But who will join Indiana here in a few weeks?

Take it away, Dan! The action starts around 3:20, but the entire clip is worth a watch. Come on, it’s Saturday. What else are you doing today?

Gonzaga, Alabama among March Madness favorites

There you have it! Dan likes Gonzaga, Alabama, Purdue, Duke and Indiana. Tough to argue with those five, and Dakich even briefly weighed in on the Brandon Miller situation.

“A lot of controversy there, but the bottom line is their freshman, Brandon Miller, is the No. 1 college player that’s going to go in the NBA Draft. He just is,” Dakich said.

As for the other four teams, Dan believes Gonzaga is being overlooked despite a 28-5 record, while Purdue has “a mountain masquerading as a man.”

“His name is Zach Edey and he’s going to be the national player of the year,” Dakich said of Edey, who averaged a double-double this season.

While the March Madness talk was great, the best part of the interview came about 10 seconds before Dan dove in when he took a quick shot at ESPN. Never a bad way to start a Saturday!

“And by the way, that other network has gone downhill since you left, and it plummeted even more since I left,” he said.