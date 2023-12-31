Fight Broke Out At Chipotle After Customers Were Told They Would Be Charged For Ordering Extra Chicken

Videos by OutKick

A request for extra chicken at a South Carolina Chipotle turned into a brawl in the dining area between two customers and an employee. An argument over the additional cost of the extra food got heated and turned physical.

It all went down on December 10 around 9 pm in Indian Land, South Carolina. According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office, 34-year-old Kayla Pyle entered the restaurant and placed an order. As she did so, she asked for extra chicken.

Fight breaks out at a Chipotle over request for extra chicken (Image Credit: FOX 8)

The Chipotle employee had the audacity to explain to Pyle that extra chicken comes with an additional cost. Can you believe that? I thought this was America and we lived in a free country where you could add as much extra chicken to your order as you want – free of charge.

Apparently that’s not the case anymore. The customer heard the words “additional cost” and decided to do the right thing. She stood up for those who were afraid to fight back and she demanded her extra chicken for free.

An argument between good and evil ensued. The customer wore down the 20-year-old employee, who decided that she had had enough for the day and ended her shift early.

As the employee, who decided it was time to go home, was heading towards the door in the dining room, Pyle’s alleged accomplice 36-year-old Jamel Williams entered the dining room from the other side.

Fight At A South Carolina Chipotle Caught On Camera By A Customer

The 6’3 300 pound man must have been waiting outside in the car for his food. Police say that after he entered the dining room area, he pushed the Chipotle employee to the floor.

Williams is then accused of hitting her, pulling her hair, and jerking her around. It was at this time that, according to police, Pyle got back in on the action. She is accused of hitting the employee too.

The two customers then jumped in a gray 2021 Dodge Charger, with a juvenile teen, and fled the scene. Police were called and Williams and Pyle, who call nearby Charlotte, North Carolina home, were identified.

They’re both wanted on multiple charges, including first-degree assault and battery and second-degree assault and battery.

Another Chipotle customer caught the brawl as it took place. The employee was injured during the attack and reportedly sought medical treatment on her own.

Let’s hope the employee makes a full recovery and is back in action keeping folks in check who are attempting to scheme their way into free extra chicken.